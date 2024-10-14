Kickl lacks majority and acceptance among the population

Stocker: The FPÖ and ÖVP are worlds apart

Contrary to Kickl's claims, there are major differences between the two parties in terms of content and program, Stocker emphasized. In terms of ideology, they are worlds apart - because conspiracy theories are just as en vogue in the FPÖ as the lack of differentiation from the Identitarians, for example: "For this reason, a coalition with Herbert Kickl is out of the question for the ÖVP," Stocker emphasized. The People's Party, which ran under Karl Nehammer's name, is true to its (almost) 1.3 million voters. However, the desire for change of the 1.4 million FPÖ voters "despite Herbert Kickl" was understood, he emphasized.