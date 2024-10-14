Motivation has returned

The name Wetz has played a leading role in Krumbach for many years. Dietmar Wetz led the club as chairman for 20 years before handing over the reins to his daughter Theresa in 2022. Son Tobias took over the sporting management from his father and is aiming for promotion again: "There was a brief dip after relegation. With the current successes, motivation has returned to everyone at the club. Of course we want to get promoted, but if we end up third or fourth, that's okay too."