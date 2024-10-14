Vorteilswelt
fan.at match of the round

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 17:06

After FC Krumbach had to struggle with a lack of luck in the 2nd division, the team from the Vorderwald was finally able to celebrate in the FAN.at match of the round! Coach Michael Zangerl's team beat FC Mäder 5:1 away from home!

FC Krumbach had not expected such a clear success in Mäder. Especially as the Bregenzerwald team has rarely been lucky in recent games in the 2nd division. Goals in the very last minutes of the game robbed coach Marcel Zangerl's team of a few points. "There was a lot of bad luck involved, the goals conceded at the very last second really hurt us," says sporting director Tobias Wetz.

New additions in the winter
In Mäder, however, it didn't even come to that. "A perfect exploitation of chances made our lives a lot easier," explains Wetz. The Krumbach team are currently without a number of players due to long-term injuries. "That's why we'll strengthen the squad with one or two new additions in the winter. In the long term, however, we'll get some good players from the youngsters and then we'll clearly rely on these players," added the sporting director, who himself leads the team as captain.

Motivation has returned
The name Wetz has played a leading role in Krumbach for many years. Dietmar Wetz led the club as chairman for 20 years before handing over the reins to his daughter Theresa in 2022. Son Tobias took over the sporting management from his father and is aiming for promotion again: "There was a brief dip after relegation. With the current successes, motivation has returned to everyone at the club. Of course we want to get promoted, but if we end up third or fourth, that's okay too." 

Porträt von Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
