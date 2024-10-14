Gregoritsch: Special praise for Sabitzer after 5:1 gala

The first home win over Norway since 1979 - a 4-0 victory back then - had many match winners. One of them yesterday was Philipp Lienhart, who scored with his head from a Romano Schmid corner, as he did on Thursday in the 4-0 win over Kazakhstan: "Standards are important, they can decide games like today," laughed the central defender. "As against Kazakhstan, we were very present in the tackles, had a lot of energy on the pitch and gave 100% on the pitch. It showed once again: If we perform like this, we can beat any opponent."