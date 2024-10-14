“You’re the hunted!” Kraft ready for the new season

New in the coming World Championship winter is the restriction of suits to ten per season for competitions that are also marked. But that doesn't bother Kraft at all. "Of course, you have to think carefully about which suit you send for chipping. You then have to make do with it for a while." But last year he also used the suit from the first win of the season to Bischofshofen. "If the suit is good, then it's good for you. But I think it's good that the suit is taken off in advance so that the regulations are taken seriously. We've never burned our fingers there."