Congratulations and a “warning signal” from Salzburg

Martina Berthold, spokesperson for the Greens in Salzburg, was contrite about the Vorarlberg results: "The losses hurt. The crises of recent years have also left their mark on the Vorarlberg Greens in government." She is still hoping for a continuation of the black-green coalition in Vorarlberg. The Greens lost second place to the FPÖ. David Egger, head of the Salzburg SPÖ, said: "The Vorarlberg comrades did the best they could under difficult conditions." The SPÖ achieved just under nine percent in the state - only marginally more than the Neos. Salzburg's state spokesperson Lisa Aldali: "The result is okay."