Vorarlberg has voted
Congratulations and a “warning signal” from Salzburg
Vorarlberg has voted - even Salzburg's top politicians are not unaffected. Governor Haslauer rejoices with his counterpart, while FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek attacks Federal Chancellor Nehammer.
Heavy losses for the People's Party, big gains for the FPÖ - and yet the ÖVP is clearly ahead of the Freedom Party. Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) must have been reminded of the Salzburg state election results from last year when looking at the election results in Vorarlberg. "Despite strong competition and difficult conditions, Markus Wallner was clearly able to maintain first place," Haslauer congratulated his counterpart in Vorarlberg on the evening of the election. "This means that there will continue to be stable political conditions," Haslauer is certain.
Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek rejoiced at the next blue election triumph: "This result is not only a call for responsibility, but also a clear warning signal to Vienna." She sees the ÖVP's losses as a consequence of Chancellor Karl Nehammer's "questionable attitude" towards the Freedom Party and its leader Herbert Kickl. After all: "The gains made by the Freedom Party in Vorarlberg clearly show that people are not only more ready for change, they expressly want it."
Martina Berthold, spokesperson for the Greens in Salzburg, was contrite about the Vorarlberg results: "The losses hurt. The crises of recent years have also left their mark on the Vorarlberg Greens in government." She is still hoping for a continuation of the black-green coalition in Vorarlberg. The Greens lost second place to the FPÖ. David Egger, head of the Salzburg SPÖ, said: "The Vorarlberg comrades did the best they could under difficult conditions." The SPÖ achieved just under nine percent in the state - only marginally more than the Neos. Salzburg's state spokesperson Lisa Aldali: "The result is okay."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
