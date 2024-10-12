Graz instead of Ljubljana! “I listened to my heart”

Green light from the wife

Away from the ice, however, family is all that matters to Ticar. "Unfortunately, she's not with me in Graz. One of my two daughters started school in September. I'm also 35 years old now. At some point, you have to decide as a family where you want to live. And that is now in Slovenia." Of course, the distance is not always easy for Ticar. "But they come to visit at the weekends, which is always a great time. It was important that my wife also gave the green light for the move to Graz in the summer. After all, it's a family decision - and she fully supported it."