Celebrities in Taggenbrunn
Formula 1 legend also came to the anniversary celebration
The list of Jacques Lemans advertising stars is long with Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner, Anna Gasser and Tobias Moretti - the number of celebrities who attended the watch manufacturer's 50th anniversary celebrations at Taggenbrunn Castle is even longer. 120 invited guests congratulated Alfred Riedl.
What Jacques Lemans owner Alfred "Fredi" Riedl has created with the conversion of Taggenbrunn Castle into a winery and hotel is unique. This is also the list of well-wishers on the 50th anniversary of the watch company. 120 invited guests joined in the celebrations. Formula 1 legend Walter Wolf even traveled from Canada to attend. "Wolf is Bernie Ecclstone's best friend and was mainly responsible for us being able to launch a limited edition of Formula 1 watches on the market. We visited the decades-old Formula 1 boss in London three times because of this. I even had the exclusive Formula 1 license," enthuses Riedl. Former racing team owner Wolf, who was twice runner-up in the world championship, also paid a visit to Ecclestone in London. "Bernie even sent us his congratulations," says Riedl proudly. Wolf is already 85, "I have several residences, I'm always between Canada and Mexico."
Red Bull brains Robert Hohensinn, Hannes Jagerhofer, former provincial governor Hermann Schützenhöfer and former minister Maria Rauch-Kallat were also present. Schützenhöfer told a lovely story. "When I was still governor of Styria, I always gave out Jacques Lemans watches as gifts. That looked really pompous. However, I only paid Riedl 36 euros per watch. So everyone was happy."
Opera singers Ildiko Raimondo and Thomas Tatzl, who perform at the Taggenbrunn Festival, also made an appearance. The 76-year-old film legend Otto Retzer came for the first time with a walking stick. "I saw Riedl together with Chinese people many years ago. At the time, I thought: if every Chinese person pays just a few euros for the watch, Riedl is a rich man. That's how it was."
Retzer's daughter Olivia shot the new advertising film with testimonial Tobias Moretti. "Watches have always been important in my life. I got my first watch when I was 14 and later bought an imitation Rolex," the actor said on stage. "Later, when I was shooting a movie with Claudia Cardinale, I bought my first real Rolex. Time plays the decisive role in life." Moretti also played a song on the piano as the highlight of the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.