Formula 1 legend also came to the anniversary celebration

What Jacques Lemans owner Alfred "Fredi" Riedl has created with the conversion of Taggenbrunn Castle into a winery and hotel is unique. This is also the list of well-wishers on the 50th anniversary of the watch company. 120 invited guests joined in the celebrations. Formula 1 legend Walter Wolf even traveled from Canada to attend. "Wolf is Bernie Ecclstone's best friend and was mainly responsible for us being able to launch a limited edition of Formula 1 watches on the market. We visited the decades-old Formula 1 boss in London three times because of this. I even had the exclusive Formula 1 license," enthuses Riedl. Former racing team owner Wolf, who was twice runner-up in the world championship, also paid a visit to Ecclestone in London. "Bernie even sent us his congratulations," says Riedl proudly. Wolf is already 85, "I have several residences, I'm always between Canada and Mexico."