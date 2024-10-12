Styria election
Provincial party conference: SPÖ launches election campaign
The Styrian SPÖ officially launched its election campaign for the provincial elections on November 24 with an extraordinary provincial party conference on Saturday. "It's time for Anton Lang: Governor" was displayed on the stage of the Live Congress in Leoben. Around 500 guests, including around 450 delegates, accepted the invitation.
The guests were welcomed with jazz sounds from the RedPack and breakfast from 9.00 am. At 10.30 a.m., Lang joined members of parliament and the National Council - including Doskozil supporter Max Lercher - for a standing ovation to "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac.
Regional Managing Director Florian Seifter opened the party conference with motivating words: "We still have every chance of emerging from the election as the strongest force. Even if Governor (Christopher, note) Drexler is prematurely talking about a duel with Mario Kunasek: I understand that. He is doing it to reassure the functionaries. I hope he has succeeded."
Six weeks before the election, three parties - the ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ - are roughly on a par. "We, as we are here today, will make the difference in the coming weeks. And then it could be that we will be the strongest force in the country."
