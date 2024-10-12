A lot of money and sweat for “life insurance”

Around six million seedlings

But not the affected forest areas: Here the focus of efforts is on reforestation and subsequent maintenance. "Over the next two years, we will need up to six million tree seedlings for reforestation in North and East Tyrol," says Fuchs. Particular attention will be paid to which trees are suitable for which areas. Mixed tree species such as fir, larch, oak and beech are preferred. However, planting is by no means the end of the story. LHStv. Geisler: "The seedlings must then be cared for for years so that they can develop optimally."