Anti-Kickl mood and Babler doubts ahead of meeting

Unrest within the SPÖ

Meanwhile, SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler has already been confronted with advice from within his own party. Styrian state party leader Anton Lang, who is about to be elected in his own state, called for the party to go into opposition. "If you put the party programs of the ÖVP and SPÖ on top of each other, there are huge differences. Normally, the smaller partner is less successful than the larger one," he said in the Kleine Zeitung newspaper.