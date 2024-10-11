Vorteilswelt
Big exercise

Four-legged sleuths were on the search

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 20:00

A large-scale search operation for three missing persons took place on Friday afternoon in Finkenstein am Faaker See. Several search dog organizations as well as forces from the alpine police and mountain rescue units were deployed to search.

The search operation was part of the large-scale exercise "Together Strong". The aim was to improve communication between the individual units. In addition to the police service dog squadron and members of the alpine task force and mountain rescue team, the Austrian rescue dog brigade, the Austrian rescue service and the Samaritans' dog squadron were also involved.

"Without the many individual rescue dog organizations, we wouldn't be able to work so successfully in Carinthia," explains control inspector Egon Muggi, head of training for service dogs in Carinthia.

Briefing before the search for missing persons can begin. (Bild: Fister Katrin)
Briefing before the search for missing persons can begin.
(Bild: Fister Katrin)

The four-legged friends deployed were so-called search dogs. They search an area and "bark" at any person they find in the search area. It takes two years to train such a search dog. At the end, there is a so-called service test in which the dog and handler prove their knowledge. "In addition to experienced dog handlers, we use young dog handlers in such exercises. During searches, it is important to keep a close eye on the dog and at the same time keep your bearings."

Waiting to be called out: members of the Samaritans' rescue dog team. (Bild: Fister Katrin)
Waiting to be called out: members of the Samaritans' rescue dog team.
(Bild: Fister Katrin)
Great excitement among the dogs (Bild: Fister Katrin)
Great excitement among the dogs
(Bild: Fister Katrin)
Austrian rescue dog brigade (Bild: Fister Katrin)
Austrian rescue dog brigade
(Bild: Fister Katrin)
Moving forward at a rapid pace (Bild: Fister Katrin)
Moving forward at a rapid pace
(Bild: Fister Katrin)
Return after a successful search (Bild: Fister Katrin)
Return after a successful search
(Bild: Fister Katrin)

In principle, any dog that can be motivated to learn and is active is suitable for training as a search dog. The work in the dog teams of the Samariterbund, the Austrian Rescue Service and the Austrian Rescue Dog Brigade is voluntary. The Austrian Rescue Dog Brigade alone is alerted to more than 20 searches every year - from missing hikers to people who have disappeared from retirement homes.

After around two hours on Friday, the last of the three people to be searched for was found. According to the exercise assumption, they had run into the forest in shock after a coach accident.

The exercise concluded with a discussion over goulash from Siggi Troupe's goulash cannon. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
