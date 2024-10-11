England team boss
“Chaotic, inferior”: Lee Carsley criticized
Lee Carsley might feel a bit like Gareth Southgate. After his first defeat with the England national soccer team, the interim coach faced fierce criticism that Southgate knows only too well from his time as coach of the Three Lions.
"Like confused, talented people walking strangely," wrote the Guardian after the 2:1 home defeat against Greece in the Nations League.
Late decision for the Greeks
After victories in Ireland and against Finland, the defeat at Wembley was a sobering experience. One of the main criticisms: Carsley was without a skilled center forward in the absence of the ailing Bayern attacker Harry Kane. His team were also prone to errors in defense. Vangelis Pavlidis had given the Greeks the lead (49') and made the sensation perfect after Jude Bellingham's late equalizer (87') in the 94th minute.
"Reality check" for Carsley
"England were ... shambolic and outclassed - Lee Carsley looked to be on his way to his coronation as Gareth Southgate's successor, but that was a bad stumble," wrote the Daily Mail. The newspaper spoke of a "reality check" for the coach and for "those who seemed to believe that England would automatically win the 2026 World Cup and the next European Championship without Gareth Southgate as coach".
Southgate had announced his resignation in July after losing the European Championship final against Spain (1:2). It remains to be seen whether Carsley will remain coach of the stars around Kane and Bellingham on a permanent basis or whether he will return to his actual job with the U21s. "My mission was clear. I'm doing three training camps, there are three games left and then hopefully I'll return to the U21s," he said on Thursday evening. Afterwards, however, he did not rule out another stint as a senior coach. "I'm very aware that this job is one of the best jobs in the world," he said.
On Sunday, he will take his team, who are second in Group 2 of League B, to bottom-placed Finland.
