“Chaotic, inferior”: Lee Carsley criticized

Southgate had announced his resignation in July after losing the European Championship final against Spain (1:2). It remains to be seen whether Carsley will remain coach of the stars around Kane and Bellingham on a permanent basis or whether he will return to his actual job with the U21s. "My mission was clear. I'm doing three training camps, there are three games left and then hopefully I'll return to the U21s," he said on Thursday evening. Afterwards, however, he did not rule out another stint as a senior coach. "I'm very aware that this job is one of the best jobs in the world," he said.