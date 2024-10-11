"Russia needs to be refounded"

Tens of millions of Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and have the potential to resist the system. Glukhovsky's new book "Wir. Diary of a Downfall" (Heyne Verlag) has just been published. In it, he traces how Russia has developed into an increasingly authoritarian state under Putin based on many events over the past ten years. In his view, it is heading for the abyss. A refoundation of Russia as a state is necessary because Putin has led the country into a dead end, Glukhovsky said on the occasion of the book's publication.