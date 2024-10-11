Getting started in Paris?
Jürgen Klopp is suddenly the boss of his friends
The new soccer boss of the large corporation knows several Bulls coaches well. The backing of Salzburg coach Lijnders has also been strengthened.Meanwhile, reports of a move to Paris FC are doing the rounds ...
Red Bull has caused quite a stir with the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as "Head of Global Soccer". The former Liverpool coach will start at the billion-euro group at the beginning of 2025. But what does Klopp's appointment actually mean for Salzburg, which is in crisis?
Good relationships with Red Bull's coaches
It is clear that times have been calmer at the Salzach. Everything is currently being analyzed internally and many crisis talks are taking place. Sports director Bernhard Seonbuchner and coach Pep Lijnders have recently been at the center of media criticism. While the former is no longer quite so firmly in the saddle, Lijnders - at least for the time being - probably has a little less to worry about. Klopp's appointment has also strengthened the Dutchman's position. Lijnders has been his coaching partner at the Reds for a long time and is more than just a colleague. Both speak very highly of each other. Klopp also has a good relationship with other coaches in the Bulls universe. Leipzig's Marco Rose played under him in Mainz, as did New York's Sandro Schwarz. The 54-year-old is said to be in frequent contact with both, and is now the boss of his friends.
In addition to the clubs mentioned above, four others are also part of the neo-chief's remit. And there could even be another one soon: Paris FC. Red Bull and the French Arnault family, which has a fortune of 190 billion euros through its luxury brand consortium LVMH, are set to join the club.
The club, currently leaders of the second division, failed in the promotion play-off last season, continues to rely on free entry. At every game, for everyone! Soccer is a common good that should be available to as many people as possible. The Stade Charléty was full for the first time in March against St-Étienne with 17,358 spectators. Ultras now fear for the club's name, values and colors.
