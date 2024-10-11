Jürgen Klopp is suddenly the boss of his friends

Good relationships with Red Bull's coaches

It is clear that times have been calmer at the Salzach. Everything is currently being analyzed internally and many crisis talks are taking place. Sports director Bernhard Seonbuchner and coach Pep Lijnders have recently been at the center of media criticism. While the former is no longer quite so firmly in the saddle, Lijnders - at least for the time being - probably has a little less to worry about. Klopp's appointment has also strengthened the Dutchman's position. Lijnders has been his coaching partner at the Reds for a long time and is more than just a colleague. Both speak very highly of each other. Klopp also has a good relationship with other coaches in the Bulls universe. Leipzig's Marco Rose played under him in Mainz, as did New York's Sandro Schwarz. The 54-year-old is said to be in frequent contact with both, and is now the boss of his friends.