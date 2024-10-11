Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Getting started in Paris?

Jürgen Klopp is suddenly the boss of his friends

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 06:26

The new soccer boss of the large corporation knows several Bulls coaches well. The backing of Salzburg coach Lijnders has also been strengthened.Meanwhile, reports of a move to Paris FC are doing the rounds ...

0 Kommentare

Red Bull has caused quite a stir with the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as "Head of Global Soccer". The former Liverpool coach will start at the billion-euro group at the beginning of 2025. But what does Klopp's appointment actually mean for Salzburg, which is in crisis?

Jürgen Klopp (l.) and Pepijn Lijnders (Bild: AFP/APA/Glyn KIRK)
Jürgen Klopp (l.) and Pepijn Lijnders
(Bild: AFP/APA/Glyn KIRK)

Good relationships with Red Bull's coaches
It is clear that times have been calmer at the Salzach. Everything is currently being analyzed internally and many crisis talks are taking place. Sports director Bernhard Seonbuchner and coach Pep Lijnders have recently been at the center of media criticism. While the former is no longer quite so firmly in the saddle, Lijnders - at least for the time being - probably has a little less to worry about. Klopp's appointment has also strengthened the Dutchman's position. Lijnders has been his coaching partner at the Reds for a long time and is more than just a colleague. Both speak very highly of each other. Klopp also has a good relationship with other coaches in the Bulls universe. Leipzig's Marco Rose played under him in Mainz, as did New York's Sandro Schwarz. The 54-year-old is said to be in frequent contact with both, and is now the boss of his friends.

In addition to the clubs mentioned above, four others are also part of the neo-chief's remit. And there could even be another one soon: Paris FC. Red Bull and the French Arnault family, which has a fortune of 190 billion euros through its luxury brand consortium LVMH, are set to join the club.

Paris FC's home ground: the Stade Charléty (Bild: Paris FC)
Paris FC's home ground: the Stade Charléty
(Bild: Paris FC)

The club, currently leaders of the second division, failed in the promotion play-off last season, continues to rely on free entry. At every game, for everyone! Soccer is a common good that should be available to as many people as possible. The Stade Charléty was full for the first time in March against St-Étienne with 17,358 spectators. Ultras now fear for the club's name, values and colors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf