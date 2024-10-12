Full throttle with wind power
Porsche 911 Turbo: e-fuel keeps the conscience clear
It's just before sunrise in Oberlech am Arlberg, and it's four degrees when I turn off the six-cylinder boxer - the electric soft top of the Porsche 930 can't be opened otherwise. I want to get a breath of fresh mountain air - without putting a strain on the climate.
The attendant from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart has warmed up the supercharged engine for me, and the morning air smells accordingly. It seems a little different to me than usual, but that could be my imagination. Because what is being burned is not normal fuel, but e-fuel. Synthetic "gasoline" produced from wind power and CO2. So this classic car, known as the Porsche 911 Turbo, is also climate-friendly. And conscience-friendly. Even with a fuel consumption of up to 20 l/100 km (applies to city traffic).
Sure, it doesn't have a catalytic converter, so I'm already blowing exhaust fumes into the environment, you have to be honest. But the CO2 is organic. In future, it will simply be removed from the air. e-fuels are climate-neutral and are intended to complement e-mobility. Only as much CO2 is emitted as was previously removed from the atmosphere.
So the 930 is not dangerous for the climate, but it may be for the driver. Because its 412 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm are so brutal on the rear wheels that you can't even think "only flying is better" before you bounce back from the rock face onto the damp bend with cold tires.
I prefer to just let the sound of the air-cooled boxer bounce back while the wind blows around my nose, beautiful. I celebrate this car. I have the opportunity to do so because Porsche is celebrating 50 years of the Turbo. The 930, the turbo version of the G model, was introduced in 1974, back then with a displacement of 3.0 liters. It wasn't until 1978 that it was 3.3 liters and the rear engine now produced 300 hp instead of 260 hp. That was quite a lot for a kerb weight of 1335 kg. And a good 5 seconds for the standard sprint was really little.
260 km/h! When it was launched, the Porsche 930 was the fastest sports car produced in series in Germany.
The convertible was not added until 1987. Its equipment was almost luxurious, with an electric soft top as standard, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors and seats and central locking. There was no lane departure warning system yet; at that time, good cars could drive straight ahead without one and the driver felt it. Especially as Porsche already knew how to build steering systems back then. To this day, they are the heroes for me in this respect.
In 1989, the last model year before it was replaced by the 964, the 911 Turbo even had a five-speed gearbox for the first time, which made it easier to keep the machine happy. You would have wished for this earlier, because it feels relatively tired before the needle on the boost pressure indicator jumps to 0.8 bar.
Most of them are still on the road today, because the engines were designed for everyday use. The power to displacement ratio of 63.9 kW/l in relation to the racing versions with up to almost 200 kW/l shows just how much reserve there was. Even today, Porsches last a particularly long time and are therefore particularly sustainable: they have an extremely low scrappage rate.
To make them even more sustainable in the future, Porsche is focusing on plug-in hybrids and electric cars on the one hand, and on e-fuels on the other. The Zuffenhausen-based company has already put a pilot plant into operation in Chile, where the fuel I use on the road comes from. This is just the beginning. There are still many problems to solve and resistance (especially political) to overcome before the global vehicle population no longer inevitably damages the climate.
You don't notice any difference when driving and the engine doesn't need to be adapted. e-fuels can replace fossil gasoline and fossil diesel 1:1. Why is that important? Because it will take decades for electric cars to replace combustion engines in everyday life. Cars like the Porsche 930 will hopefully still be on the road by then.
