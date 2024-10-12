Porsche 911 Turbo: e-fuel keeps the conscience clear

I prefer to just let the sound of the air-cooled boxer bounce back while the wind blows around my nose, beautiful. I celebrate this car. I have the opportunity to do so because Porsche is celebrating 50 years of the Turbo. The 930, the turbo version of the G model, was introduced in 1974, back then with a displacement of 3.0 liters. It wasn't until 1978 that it was 3.3 liters and the rear engine now produced 300 hp instead of 260 hp. That was quite a lot for a kerb weight of 1335 kg. And a good 5 seconds for the standard sprint was really little.