But no marriage break-up!
Family feels tricked by Bianca Censori
Big love confusion surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori: it was actually said that the couple had split up after two years of marriage. But now the 29-year-old is said to have backed out - much to the annoyance of her family.
Someone else knows their way around! Earlier this week, there were rumors that Bianca Censori and Kanye West's marriage was in tatters and that the couple had been separated for some time.
Love triangle in Tokyo
Censori recently retreated to her loved ones Down Under and explained to her parents that she and her husband had "grown apart", the Daily Mail reported.
However, it now appears that the marriage break-up was not as set in stone as many thought. Shortly after the break-up rumors made the rounds, Censori and West were seen making out again in Tokyo.
Parents feel "tricked" by Censori
A shock - especially for Censori's family. "Her parents are horrified by what they are seeing," an insider told the British newspaper. "They feel tricked because Bianca has told them she is ready to leave."
Censori's parents are currently in disarray because: "They can't understand what has happened and feel she is being controlled."
The fact that the Yeezy employee has now apparently decided against a separation from the rapper is causing her family great concern, according to another insider.
"Her sister first spent time with her in Los Angeles and saw first-hand how dysfunctional Bianca's marriage is," he said. "When she came home, Bianca told everyone she couldn't take it anymore, and then all of a sudden she's back in Japan and hooking up with Kanye."
Is West controlling his wife?
The insider went on to say that no one currently knows how West and Censori's love tangle will continue. "If Kanye has so much control over her that she's not being honest with her family and friends, that's scary."
As early as last fall, Censori's family reportedly tried to convince Bianca to leave West. According to reports, they were concerned about the designer's controversial lifestyle and her husband's controlling nature. To date, Censori has not spoken a single word when she has appeared with her husband.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
