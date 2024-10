Artificial intelligence leads to the winning poster

The Saalfelden Jazz Festival used artificial intelligence to generate its poster, which won the 2024 Salzburg Culture Poster Award. The image shows a radio from the 1960s in the middle of a mountain backdrop. And it was chosen as the winner. "AI is not a reason for exclusion", said the jury. Critics saw the winning poster as a threat to the advertising industry - the image certainly caused a heated debate. Probably for the last time: from next year, AI-generated posters will be labeled as such.