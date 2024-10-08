At Lake Neusiedl
Excavators tackle mud and reeds
Heavy equipment is being used to preserve Lake Neusiedl. Work is underway on the water supply. The signing of a new basic agreement is set to be a milestone.
The summer break is over. From now on, dredging on Lake Neusiedl will resume at full speed. As in the previous year, Seemanagement GmbH intends to remove 60,000 cubic meters of mud. In addition, reeds are to be removed and overgrowth curbed. "These important measures will be carried out at 34 locations in twelve of the 14 communities bordering the lake," explains Managing Director Erich Gebhardt.
Fine-tuning the water supply
The work is mainly aimed at the port facilities, entrances, dolphin roads and sections of the shipping lanes. The reed maintenance initiatives are aimed at maintaining channels and creating firebreaks. Apart from the goal of ensuring the sustainable existence of Lake Neusiedl on the basis of a coordinated and broadly agreed strategy, behind the scenes work is continuing at full speed on the water supply for the entire region.
"Memorandum of Understanding"
Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner described the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the province of Lower Austria and the responsible ministry to safeguard the water resources as a milestone for the specially established task force.
"It remains to be seen how the future federal government will deal with this policy paper. We hope that the importance of this agreement will retain the necessary priority and that efforts to safeguard water resources can be continued," says Dorner. Incidentally, the water level of Lake Neusiedl is currently only two centimetres below the long-term average at 115.37 meters above the Adriatic Sea.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.