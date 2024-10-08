Lisa Marie Presley
Shocking details of mourning for son Benjamin
Lisa Marie Presley was so heartbroken over the loss of her son Benjamin Keough that she kept his body in her home for two months. She even went so far as to invite a tattoo artist who studied tattoos of the body to give her a memorial tattoo.
According to "Page Six", this shocking revelation comes from the memoir "From Here to the Great Unknown" and reveals how deep the pain was for the 54-year-old, who died in January 2023 from a small bowel obstruction caused by a weight-loss procedure.
In the book, Lisa Marie reveals that she had to force herself to stay alive for her remaining children, Riley and twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood (16). That meant she couldn't say goodbye to Benjamin right away - partly because she couldn't decide whether to bury him in Hawaii or at Graceland, the Memphis estate where Elvis died and is buried.
Room cooled down
"My house has a separate cottage with a bedroom, and I kept Ben Ben there for two months," Presley wrote in her memoirs, according to the report. In California, there is no law that would require an immediate burial. In order to preserve the body, the room had been cooled down to 12 degrees and they had become "very accustomed to caring for it and having it there".
Together with her daughter Riley, Lisa Marie decided to honor Benjamin by getting matching tattoos - Benjamin had his sister's name tattooed on his collarbone and his mother's on his hand. Riley had her brother's name tattooed on her collarbone as a memento, while Lisa Marie invited a tattoo artist to her home to have his name tattooed on her hand. When the tattoo artist asked for photos of Benjamin's tattoos to compare the font and placement, Lisa Marie replied, "No, but I can show you."
"From Here to the Great Unknown - Von hier ins Ungewisse. Memories" is due to be published worldwide by Penguin Random House on October 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.