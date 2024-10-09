AK service tip
By when does the salary have to be paid?
Lukas Lecker, expert in labor law at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what steps to take if your salary or wage does not arrive in your account on time or in full.
By when does the salary have to be paid? A distinction must be made here between salaried employees and wage earners.
Salaried employees generally have to receive their monthly salary in two equal amounts on the 15th and the last day of the month at the latest. However, there is usually a provision in the collective agreement or employment contract that the salary is due on the last day of the month.
In the case of blue-collar workers, the collective agreement provides for a regulation whereby payment of wages by the 15th of the following month is also possible. If there is no agreement, monthly wages are to be paid by the company management on the last day of the month. If work is performed on an hourly wage basis, payment would generally be made at the end of each calendar week.
If the salary has only been paid in part or not at all, you should first ask the employer why the money has not yet reached the account.
It is also advisable to send a written request for settlement and payment within a maximum period of 14 days, as the expiry periods are often only three months. If no salary has been transferred after this period, you should contact AK Steiermark.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
