Gnocchi with burrata and tomatoes

Preparation: Knead all the ingredients into a smooth dough, adding a little more flour if necessary. The curd cheese makes the gnocchi nice and fluffy. Leave to rest for 30 minutes, divide into 4 pieces and roll into 1 cm diameter rolls. Cut off small gnocchi with a pastry cutter and dust lightly with flour. Place in salted, boiling water, reduce the heat and leave to stand until they float to the surface.