ÖFB fans: “There will definitely be two wins”

Of course, the Wilhelms will also be there live on Thursday against Kazakhstan and Sunday against Norway in Linz: "We can hardly wait for the games, they will definitely be two wins." At the end of the 60-minute session, the girls, like many others, collected autographs from their favorites. "Of course it brings back memories of my own youth, I was just as much of an autograph hunter. It's the greatest thing to be able to experience the country's best up close. It's like getting up close and personal," said Florian Grillitsch. His former idol? "Marko Arnautovic would now say it was him. I'm just going to leave it at that."