"Krone" on site
ÖFB fans: “There will definitely be two wins”
Postcard weather and 20 degrees: 600 fans did not miss the national team's public training session. Windischgarsten was firmly in the hands of children.
"Conny!", "Patrick!", "Baumi!" - Windischgarsten was firmly in the hands of children in the late afternoon on Monday, if the shouts of the young fans for their favorites on the training grounds of the Dilly National Park Resort, which could be heard from afar, are anything to go by. The national team kicked off the all-important international match week with a public session and received a fantastic reception thanks to postcard weather, temperatures of around 20 degrees and almost 600 spectators.
Numerous kids appeared in the red-white-red jersey, proudly showing off their favorite. "Definitely Marcel Sabitzer, because he's a really cool guy," said Felix Kastner proudly, who had traveled from Reichenau im Mühlkreis with his parents and brothers Jonas and Fabian. "We didn't want to miss out on this, we're happy to drive the almost 110 kilometers for it," said the Kastners.
Participating for the third time
The journey was a little shorter for the Wilhelm family, with dad arriving on his three-wheeler from Krenglbach, 70 kilometers away. And for the third time. All wearing the Austrian jersey, each with their favorite on their back. However, unlike her sister Jana, whose heart beats for David Alaba, Mia can't quite make up her mind yet. "Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Laimer, Alaba, Wimmer," the little girl gushes. "She can name them all, even in her sleep, actually," her mother has to smile.
Of course, the Wilhelms will also be there live on Thursday against Kazakhstan and Sunday against Norway in Linz: "We can hardly wait for the games, they will definitely be two wins." At the end of the 60-minute session, the girls, like many others, collected autographs from their favorites. "Of course it brings back memories of my own youth, I was just as much of an autograph hunter. It's the greatest thing to be able to experience the country's best up close. It's like getting up close and personal," said Florian Grillitsch. His former idol? "Marko Arnautovic would now say it was him. I'm just going to leave it at that."
"Wouldn't mind"
All 26 men took part in the show training session - including Grillitsch's club and team colleague Alexander Prass, who could soon see Andreas Schicker again in Hoffenheim: "I only know the rumors now, but Andi is a top man and a top person. We had a really good time at Sturm, I wouldn't mind working with him again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.