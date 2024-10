Entrepreneurs of two generations in exchange

More and more women are venturing into self-employment and setting up a business. The Vienna Economic Chamber's "Women in Business" initiative is currently touring the districts and connecting the younger with the older generation. This time they stopped off in the 3rd district, where women make up 47.3 percent of businesses. "I've been working as a self-employed decorator since 1986. After my maternity leave, I founded my company in 2000, and next year we'll be celebrating our 25th anniversary!" says Cornelia Weinhappel.