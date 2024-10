Crashed 30 meters in Kesselfall: seriously injured

Lower leg broken on descent from hut

The second hiking accident of the day occurred in the evening, again involving a 43-year-old from the Graz-Umgebung district. During the descent from the Rottenmanner Hütte in the Rottenmann district of St. Georgen, the hiker fell shortly before 6 p.m. and suffered a fracture to his left lower leg. He was taken to Rottenmann Regional Hospital.