Without water
Six puppies rescued from smugglers’ bus
On the A1 in Upper Austria, customs officers were able to stop a Bulgarian minibus in which six puppies were being smuggled. The five poodle mixes and one Maltese were being illegally transported from Bulgaria to Germany. They were apparently not given any water for most of the journey. They were freed and confiscated.
There were two Macedonians (24 and 28 years old) who were traveling on the A1 in a minibus with a Bulgarian license plate. However, they were stopped and checked by customs officers on the journey through Upper Austria.
Two puppies were found during the search. The co-driver (28) initially handed the customs officers four pet passports for them. However, during a further search of the vehicle, four more young dogs were discovered between pieces of furniture.
They had obviously been transported under the most adverse conditions. Some of the animals were housed in boxes that were far too small, while others were crammed into one box.
When questioned about the origin and destination of the puppies, the 28-year-old stated that he had received the dogs from a friend in Bulgaria and that they were to be taken to a buyer in Germany. He claimed that he had last provided the puppies with water in Hungary.
Dubious buyer version
The customs officers contacted the alleged buyer by telephone. He explained that he had ordered and bought the dogs on an official website. However, he was unable to give the name of the website.
The veterinary service of the BH Linz-Land was then called in. The five poodle mixes and the Maltese were taken away from the Macedonians. They also had to provide a financial guarantee in the amount of 3000 euros. The rescued dogs were handed over to the animal rescue service and are now being cared for at the Linz animal shelter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.