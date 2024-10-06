Before the anniversary
Schallenberg fears “firestorm” in the Middle East
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has called for an end to the violence in the Middle East on the anniversary of the terrorist attack on October 7. "365 days later, the suffering of the people and the spiral of violence must finally come to an end", Schallenberg announced in a press release on Sunday. "Reasonable" forces must be strengthened.
"We cannot afford to allow a firestorm to rage throughout the region and beyond. Everyone would lose." It was "high time for a ceasefire".
The ceasefire was "crucial for the remaining hostages to be released and for more aid to be brought to Gaza to improve the devastating humanitarian situation", said Schallenberg. He recalled that the Israeli-Austrian dual national Tal Shoham was among the hostages. "His release is our top priority," Schallenberg said, referring to intensive efforts at all levels.
"Reasonable" people should be strengthened
Schallenberg spoke out in favor of strengthening the reasonable voices in the region that are committed to a peaceful solution. "This is the only way Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and security. This is the only way to save future generations from the trauma and suffering we are currently experiencing."
Fighters from the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas invaded Israel on 7 October 2023, killing 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in sometimes brutal ways and deporting around 200 others to the Gaza Strip.
October massacre caused a conflagration
Israel then launched a war to overthrow Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip. According to the local authorities, more than 40,000 people died as a result of massive bombardments and fighting in the densely populated coastal strip. The majority of these victims were also civilians.
Because Hamas is allied with the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and Iran, the conflict also has regional dimensions. Just last week, Iran attacked Israel for the second time with a myriad of missiles to avenge the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - the latter was killed in Tehran. Israel also launched a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon last week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.