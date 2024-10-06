Ralf Rangnick:
“Then I’m no longer team boss
In the week before the Nations League, team boss Ralf Rangnick took some time for the next generation. He believes there is a need to catch up in sporting terms at the schools. He explained to the "Krone" when he is "no longer team boss".
"You've got a nice, cozy little arena here," Ralf Rangnick greeted the spectators in Horn. Despite involuntary detours through the Waldviertel region of Lower Austria, he still managed to make his first visit to the second division club on time. It was not, however, against the backdrop of the upcoming Nations League double-header against Kazakhstan (10.10., 20.45) and Norway (13.10., 20.45), as might have been expected. The visit of the "boss" was aimed at the youngsters at home.
On tour
Specifically, the 10 to 14-year-olds from the Lower Austrian State Training Center and SV Horn. Together with team legend Martin Stranzl and national team analyst Stefan Oesen, Rangnick was on tour with the ÖFB training concept for the second time. It's quite comprehensive, but for the German it quickly gets to the point: "It's about giving the kids as much time on the ball as possible. The old virtues, as we know them from street football, must be brought back into club soccer!" And as individually tailored as possible. "You have to tailor it as much as possible. The boys and girls have different strengths and weaknesses, and they're not all the same age!"
Providing ideas
Keyword age groups. A similar guide for Austria's youngest children, i.e. from six to ten years old, is one of the next planned projects. "The path to becoming a professional starts from the moment you can kick the ball for the first time. We also want to give coaches in these areas, who are often even fathers and mothers, ideas." Especially because boys' exercise is often neglected. "I have my own foundation in Leipzig that is dedicated to this topic. It's frightening how many children aged eight have never sat on a bike and can't swim!"
He also holds schools and parents responsible. "I don't know what it's like here in Austria, but I guess it's similar to here in Germany. If gym class is canceled for two weeks, then there's relief at best. If that happens with math, then there's a big outcry. And it doesn't just affect elementary school, we have the same problem with older children!" In other words, precisely those for whom Rangnick personally takes time during his visits to train their physical fitness with playful elements. For example, the well-known "Donner-Wetter-Blitz", varied with squats, one of the few "free" exercises. As already mentioned, the main actor is the round leather itself.
Team boss gave one out
Just like the final tournament, which was certainly the highlight for the national team aspirants with the final award ceremony by Rangnick himself. In addition to the two main prizes, such as signed balls for the runners-up and two tickets each for the senior team's home game against Slovenia (17.11., 6pm), he had extra words of praise for the girls. "I think it's great that you didn't want to mix it up, but competed as a separate team. That's why I'm inviting you all to the Stüberl, the bill is on me!"
So perhaps you can also count on Horner talents like Christoph Baumgartner in the future. "If someone makes the leap, they will certainly remember the event. But then I'll no longer be team boss," laughs the 66-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
