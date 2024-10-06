“Then I’m no longer team boss

On tour

Specifically, the 10 to 14-year-olds from the Lower Austrian State Training Center and SV Horn. Together with team legend Martin Stranzl and national team analyst Stefan Oesen, Rangnick was on tour with the ÖFB training concept for the second time. It's quite comprehensive, but for the German it quickly gets to the point: "It's about giving the kids as much time on the ball as possible. The old virtues, as we know them from street football, must be brought back into club soccer!" And as individually tailored as possible. "You have to tailor it as much as possible. The boys and girls have different strengths and weaknesses, and they're not all the same age!"