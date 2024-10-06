Anteo Fetahu in the footsteps of Mario Balotelli

Similar, but better?

Last season, when former coach Andy Heraf rode the wave of success with the Black & Whites and was in second place in League Two with 20 points after nine rounds in the fall, the enthusiasm in the state capital was already huge. And now, a year later, Bregenz are in an even better position - because coach Regi van Acker even managed to top Heraf by one point! And with a system of play that is not all that different. However, spiced up with more offense - which was also slightly reflected in the goal difference - the same difference as in the previous season, but three more goals scored.