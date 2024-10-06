A little crazy
Anteo Fetahu in the footsteps of Mario Balotelli
SW Bregenz striker Anteo Fetahu recently scored for the first time this season against Horn and is fully fit again following his muscle injury. The 22-year-old celebrated his goal with a tribute to the eccentric cult footballer Mario Balotelli.
SW Bregenz striker Anteo Fetahu, who has only just fully recovered from a muscle injury, scored for the first time this season against Horn and celebrated his goal with a tribute to Mario Balotelli. "Why always me?" (Why always me?) was a slogan the eccentric Italian had already worn on his underwear in 2011 when he played for Manchester City.
"I've always liked him a lot. And I also see myself as a bit of a madman," laughs Fetahu, "I've had to fight my way back from injuries a lot recently. So this was a good fit!"
However, it's not just Fetahu who is in a good mood at Bregenz, but the whole team, the whole club. Also because things are going even better than in the first second division season - at least if you take the table as a yardstick.
Similar, but better?
Last season, when former coach Andy Heraf rode the wave of success with the Black & Whites and was in second place in League Two with 20 points after nine rounds in the fall, the enthusiasm in the state capital was already huge. And now, a year later, Bregenz are in an even better position - because coach Regi van Acker even managed to top Heraf by one point! And with a system of play that is not all that different. However, spiced up with more offense - which was also slightly reflected in the goal difference - the same difference as in the previous season, but three more goals scored.
"We have a great line-up in every position and the coach is getting everything out of us. That's reflected on the pitch," says Fetahu, explaining his team's recipe for success, "We have high quality, even on the bench. The team's morale is top."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.