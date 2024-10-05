50 percent sale
Toy store has to close after 44 years
Spielwaren Beyerl on Landstraße already closed in September and, as reported, Logo at Stockhofstraße 5 will also be closing at the end of the year, with the final 50 percent sale starting on Monday.
"I would have loved to continue for the next 20 years, but the end of the year is the end," says Daliborka Ignjatović, while her colleague and co-director Renate Simeoni nods next to her.
The women have both been working at Logo, the specialist store for educational wooden and therapeutic toys, kindergarten supplies and school materials, which was opened by the Stepien family in Coulinstraße in 1980 and moved to its current location at Stockhofstraße 5 four years later.
Changing play habits, rising prices, supermarkets ...
There are many reasons for the closure: on the one hand, changes in gaming behavior and declining purchasing power due to rising prices, but on the other hand, supermarkets and electrical giants are also luring customers with cut-price offers. Then, of course, there is the competition from online retail, although this still cannot replace a child's emotional attachment to a toy. "It's always heartbreaking when the little ones come to us and happily cuddle a cuddly toy," says Ignjatović.
Down 50 percent from October 7
Trade in school supplies has also fallen sharply recently, as more and more teachers are buying exercise books for their pupils themselves. From Monday, October 7, the two managing directors will herald the three-month final spurt. There will be a 50 percent discount on the entire range - with the exception of books.
