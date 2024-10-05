Toy store has to close after 44 years

Changing play habits, rising prices, supermarkets ...

There are many reasons for the closure: on the one hand, changes in gaming behavior and declining purchasing power due to rising prices, but on the other hand, supermarkets and electrical giants are also luring customers with cut-price offers. Then, of course, there is the competition from online retail, although this still cannot replace a child's emotional attachment to a toy. "It's always heartbreaking when the little ones come to us and happily cuddle a cuddly toy," says Ignjatović.