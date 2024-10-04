Defying the statistics

The statistics before the duel looked anything but rosy. Eight of the last nine encounters went to the Carinthians, with the last 99ers victory in Klagenfurt dating back to December 19, 2021 (4:1). But this year, as we all know, everything is different at the best Styrian ice hockey club under the leadership of neo-president Herbert Jerich. The KAC took the lead after less than ten minutes. But coach Harry Lange's team were not impressed. Captain Holzer equalized, Huber gave them the lead and former KAC crack Kernberger came back from the penalty box to make it 3:1, much to the delight of the 50 or so Graz fans in the visitors' block. And the visitors didn't have to do without the odd bit of friction on the ice either.