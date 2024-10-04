4:2 win at the KAC
Many statistics spoke against the 99ers ahead of their visit to the KAC. Eight of the last nine encounters went to the Carinthians, and the team from Graz had not even won in Klagenfurt since December 2021. But the tide has turned this year. Coach Harry Lange's squad won 4:2 with aplomb.
The black-orange party continues! Before the match at the KAC, 99ers coach Harry Lange spoke of a first "real assessment". And in this one, the Graz ice hockey cracks impressively proved where they stand: The great rival was defeated 4:2 in Klagenfurt.
Defying the statistics
The statistics before the duel looked anything but rosy. Eight of the last nine encounters went to the Carinthians, with the last 99ers victory in Klagenfurt dating back to December 19, 2021 (4:1). But this year, as we all know, everything is different at the best Styrian ice hockey club under the leadership of neo-president Herbert Jerich. The KAC took the lead after less than ten minutes. But coach Harry Lange's team were not impressed. Captain Holzer equalized, Huber gave them the lead and former KAC crack Kernberger came back from the penalty box to make it 3:1, much to the delight of the 50 or so Graz fans in the visitors' block. And the visitors didn't have to do without the odd bit of friction on the ice either.
Then very little happened for a long time. Until 6:30 minutes before the end, when the KAC was able to reduce the deficit to 2:3. But the Carinthian cheers among the 4390 fans in the arena had not even died down when Bailey restored the two-goal cushion just 43 seconds later. And the team from Graz did not let that slip away - 4:2 victory. The fifth win in the fifth game for the 99ers!
