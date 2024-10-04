Avignon trial
Rape videos were shown in court
Photos and videos of the rapes inflicted on Gisèle Pelicot by dozens of men over the years were actually only supposed to be shown in camera at the court in Avignon. However, the victim managed to ensure that journalists and visitors to the trial were able to see this evidence. Her husband, the alleged main perpetrator, covered his eyes when the horrific footage was shown.
The fact that the footage will be shown publicly during the trial is a "victory", Pelicot's lawyers said. The presiding judge had reversed an earlier decision, but on one condition: The horrific footage may only be shown "if it serves to establish the truth".
The defendants' lawyers were against this. "What is the point of showing these revolting films?" asked one of them. However, the 71-year-old victim's lawyers believe that the public debate could help prevent other women from finding themselves in such a situation.
Victim snored on rape video
On one of the videos shown in court on Friday, the unconscious Pelicot could be seen lying on her side - her eyes closed and snoring as she is allegedly abused by a former pastry chef (52), who is on trial alongside her husband and dozens of other accomplices.
Her husband could not bear to watch the video - Dominique Pelicot covered her eyes when it was shown. His victim, on the other hand, watched bravely as what must have been torturous footage for her was played in the courtroom.
The case had caused horror and debate about sexual violence against women far beyond France's borders. Gisele Pelicot was allegedly drugged with sleeping pills and raped by her husband over a period of years - her husband left her unconscious to other strange men he had met on the internet.
Some defendants claimed to have been "tricked"
While Dominique Pelicot had confessed to his actions, many of his 50 accomplices who were charged with him deny involvement. They claim that they were "tricked" by the main defendant. He allegedly told them that his wife had agreed to take part in sex games in which she would only pretend to be asleep during sexual intercourse.
