This is what animal-friendly winners look like!

As soon as you enter the grounds, you can feel the love in the air that surrounds the place. Gut Aiderbichl is picturesquely situated in the middle of the beautiful hilly landscape just outside Salzburg. For more than 20 years, it has not only been an institution for animal welfare, but also a special place where people and animals come together.
Here you can take a relaxed stroll amidst cows, pigs, ponies, donkeys and numerous other animals. Their usefulness is of no interest at Gut Aiderbichl. They themselves are the focus of interest. Hundreds of abandoned and rescued animals have found a safe forever home at Europe's largest sanctuary.
In this harmonious atmosphere, a special honor took place. For the eleventh time, the pet shop chain Fressnapf presented the "Tierisch engagiert" award for impressive animal welfare projects in Austria. This year, there was also an extra prize for the pet of the year.
Setting an example together
"With many small contributions, we can make a big difference and set a strong example for animal welfare together. This is exactly what we want to promote with this award," emphasizes Hermann Aigner, Managing Director of Fressnapf Austria. The state winners were not only awarded the "Golden Fressnapf". Their special work has also been recognized with prizes worth a total of 45,000 euros - each state winner 5000 euros and the pet of the year a year's supply of food worth 1500 euros.
Among the award-winning entries is the "Mensch und Pferd" therapy and adventure farm in Salzburg, where children who need special support can learn with and from horses in a small, peaceful environment. Nicole Angerer finances her passion project with donations.
Celebrity guests and Aiderbichl supporters
Celebrity guests such as pop star and Aiderbichl ambassador Patrick Lindner and the magician couple Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass were also enchanted by the great commitment of the animal rights activists. "Krone" animal welfare expert Maggie Entenfellner had the pleasure of supporting the selection as a member of the jury and also charmingly hosted the festive evening with around 100 guests at Gut Aiderbichl.
An animal rights activist, statement fashion designer and boundless volunteer for more than 15 years, Sandy P. Peng exemplifies how we can improve the world for animals one step at a time. "It's always been important for me to give animals a voice and I want to inspire others to do the same. Everyone can make a difference, no matter how small the contribution seems," says the idealist. sandyppeng.com
The "Mensch und Pferd" therapy and adventure farm in Nußdorf am Haunsberg offers families with children who have special needs a loving and varied range of therapies. Nicole Angerer and her team are passionate about animal-assisted therapies, from individual and group therapies to experiential educational vacation camps and weekends that provide much-needed relief for families. Most of the animals on the farm - including horses, donkeys, dogs, cats and rabbits - come from rescues and enrich the therapeutic work.
Whether amphibians, reptiles or invertebrates with scales, two, six or eight legs - Barbara Ferber is passionately committed to ensuring that these furless pets also receive the care and protection they deserve. At her Viennese exotic animal sanctuary "Leo of Hope", animals that have been rescued from poor conditions or abandoned by overburdened owners are given a temporary home. Educational work and adoption support are essential components of Barbara Ferber's mission.
Claudia Sarrer, Nicole Schuchaneg and Margit Emmerstorfer from the Trofaiach Animal Shelter won the award in the "Green Heart" of Austria. For two years, they have been helping needy pet owners discreetly and unbureaucratically with food donations. This is because the constantly rising cost of living and energy makes it difficult for many pet owners to provide for their beloved four-legged friends. "It is a matter close to our hearts to help these people in difficult times so that the animals do not have to be given up for financial reasons," says Claudia Sarrer.
At Lebenshof Sonnenweide in Weppersdorf, Elisabeth and Andreas Nussbaumer provide around 150 animals such as sheep, cattle, horses, pigeons, llamas and many more with a dignified retirement. Elisabeth: "To spread the message of animals, which are so much more than just farm animals, we launched our podcast 'Lass die Sau raus! In it, we share our everyday experiences and regularly invite experts from the fields of animal welfare, science and practice."
In addition to family and work, four strong women are committed to helping animals in need at the "Libelle" association in Jenbach: neutering projects, organizing foster homes, protecting animals abroad and providing food are on their daily agenda. Jennifer Stanger and Angela Ortner were on the big stage at Gut Aiderbichl with their dog "Maja".
Sabine Auer and her association "Streunerkatzen OÖ" have been passionately committed to the protection of homeless felines since 2006. Over the years, more than 2000 cats have been caught, neutered and given medical treatment. Many of them have subsequently found a new, loving home. Now the animal rights activist has started an additional project: Help for unwanted and injured urban pigeons. "We do a lot of educational work and also work closely with the state of Upper Austria," says Sabine Auer.
The "Garten Eden" animal shelter, run by the Carinthian Cat Protection Association, has been offering homeless and abandoned animals a safe haven since 1992. Together with their team, Sarah Dobernig and Kerstin Schwabe are dedicated to the rescue, care, socialization and placement of birds, wild animals and velvet paws. Caring for the animals in need is a full-time job that requires commitment around the clock and in all weathers, summer and winter. "My children actively support me and learn from an early age how important animal welfare is," says the dedicated Sarah.
Julia Galuska and Sebastian Größeringer are committed not only to finding homes for healthy animals, but also to caring for and taking in sick or injured rodents. Their association "MEERIKA" in Bad Erlach currently looks after 63 rabbits and 26 guinea pigs. "Due to their condition, these animals often require lifelong care and long-term medication, which incurs enormous costs for us," explains Sebastian. Animal lovers are regularly informed about species-appropriate husbandry, feeding and the special care of small animals. Instagram "@meerika_e.v" also provides exciting insights into the daily work in the barn with the animals.
As part of the "Tierisch engagiert" initiative, Fressnapf Austria chose the "Pet of the Year" for the second time this year by means of a pre-selection by the jury and subsequent voting. Samoyed dog "Levy", who enriches the lives of 24 primary school children in Vienna, won the race. The trained therapy companion dog has the best nose for the children's emotional world and supports his owner Melanie in the classroom every day.
