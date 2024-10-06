This is what animal-friendly winners look like!

Claudia Sarrer, Nicole Schuchaneg and Margit Emmerstorfer from the Trofaiach Animal Shelter won the award in the "Green Heart" of Austria. For two years, they have been helping needy pet owners discreetly and unbureaucratically with food donations. This is because the constantly rising cost of living and energy makes it difficult for many pet owners to provide for their beloved four-legged friends. "It is a matter close to our hearts to help these people in difficult times so that the animals do not have to be given up for financial reasons," says Claudia Sarrer.