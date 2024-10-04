“I certainly won’t miss the insults!

"I won't miss it"

It wasn't always easy for her! "I had to work hard to earn respect," says Ennsgraber, who was also aware of the increasing brutalization of society on the soccer pitch. "Just because you're used to it doesn't mean you should think it's normal. Those who find it necessary to insult us deeply usually have more problems with themselves - I certainly won't miss that," emphasizes the power woman. But what she will miss is "the moment when you walk off the pitch and know that you've delivered a good performance!"