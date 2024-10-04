End of career at 32
“I certainly won’t miss the insults!
FIFA referee Maria Ennsgraber ended her refereeing career after the Austria - Dornbirn Bundesliga match at the age of just 32. The Upper Austrian spoke to the "Krone" about the reasons for her decision, the goals she surpassed and the sometimes crude vocabulary in the lower division of soccer.
She officiated in a total of 399 matches, handing out 826 yellow, 32 yellow-red and 28 red cards. After the Bundesliga match between Austria Vienna and Lustenau/Dornbirn last weekend, Maria Ennsgraber will hang up her whistle for good. "I'm saving it like the very first whistle," says Ennsgraber. The reasons for ending her career at just 32?
Starting my own business
"The time I would have to invest to keep myself physically fit is already very intensive. As I hope to start my own business soon, my priorities will simply change," says the Nußbach native, who two years ago became the first female referee from Upper Austria to become a FIFA referee, was considered a great talent and also gave the men a run for their money in the ever rougher lower house world.
"Goals all achieved"
"I achieved all of my original goals, I actually only wanted to make it to the district league - I overshot it a bit," laughs Ennsgraber, who refereed her first Upper Austrian league match in 2022 and has since refereed 20 more games in the 3rd and 4th divisions.
"I won't miss it"
It wasn't always easy for her! "I had to work hard to earn respect," says Ennsgraber, who was also aware of the increasing brutalization of society on the soccer pitch. "Just because you're used to it doesn't mean you should think it's normal. Those who find it necessary to insult us deeply usually have more problems with themselves - I certainly won't miss that," emphasizes the power woman. But what she will miss is "the moment when you walk off the pitch and know that you've delivered a good performance!"
