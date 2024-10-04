After severe weather: “old” Westbahn line opens track

Despite the extended service on the western route, certain long-distance connections such as IC courses or D trains will continue to be canceled. The connection to Germany with the ICE is still available. However, a change in Linz is necessary for most journeys. Traffic to Vienna Airport in Schwechat is also affected by restrictions. From next Thursday, a shuttle service with trains every 30 minutes from Vienna Central Station will be set up, according to ÖBB.