Hope for commuters
After severe weather: “old” Westbahn line opens track
The weather-related track closures on the western line have led to severe restrictions in long-distance and local transportation. The "new" western line must remain closed until further notice due to the weather. The opening of the second track of the "old" western line from October 10 will bring some relief.
The flood disaster has had a massive impact on the western line. Thousands of commuters who were used to getting to work quickly have to switch from rail to car again.
But now there is a glimmer of hope for commuters and travelers: Because with the opening of the second track on the "old" western line from October 10, the timetable on the western line is set to be significantly expanded.
90 percent of long-distance services possible again
The "old" western line through the Vienna Woods will be available again with two tracks from Thursday next week. Mudslides have been cleared and track damage repaired. ÖBB and Westbahn presented the new timetables in Vienna on Friday. Accordingly, there will be four hourly services between the two companies on the Vienna - Salzburg route from October 10.
Following the storm disaster in mid-September, the situation is "extremely difficult for passengers and for ÖBB", said Sabine Stock, CEO of ÖBB Personenverkehrs-AG. This will "unfortunately still be the case for some time". The "lifeline" of the railroad system in Austria has suffered a "heart attack" and the "convalescence phase" is continuing.
According to ÖBB, the repair work on the "new" western line will take several months. Railroad construction experts fear a downtime of up to a year before the high-speed line between St. Pölten and Vienna is back in full operation.
The damage to the tracks is likely to amount to "at least a three-digit million sum". According to the Federal Railways, the 2.5-kilometre Atzenbrugg tunnel is considered "destroyed". The Tullnerfeld station was also particularly badly affected.
The most important facts at a glance
- "Old western line" will be double-tracked again from 10.10.
- Timetable on the western line will be significantly expanded from October 10
- ÖBB and WESTbahn trains from Vienna to Salzburg four times an hour (approx. 30-minute journey time extension)
- Direct ÖBB RJ and existing WESTbahn connections to Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Munich again
- Mobile travel information available via "Scotty".
Plan for Christmas services still pending
Long-distance services can nevertheless be ramped up to 90 percent of the old level from October 10. And there will be a "reliable timetable", says Stock. Information on this will be available "from today" on ÖBB's online booking portal "Scotty".
She was unable to answer questions about the infrastructure, said the head of passenger transport. ÖBB wanted to "manage as much as possible" for the Christmas traffic. A timetable for this will be available in the next two weeks, Stock announced.
Thomas Posch, Managing Director of Westbahn Management GmbH, spoke of "joining forces in an unprecedented situation" in connection with the flood disaster. The two companies were pulling together despite the competitive environment. The aim is that people can and should continue to rely on the railroad.
Four times an hour from Vienna to Salzburg
From next Thursday, ÖBB's Railjet Xpress will run every hour at minute 57 from Vienna Central Station to Salzburg and on to Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Munich. The Railjet runs to Salzburg every hour at minute 28. A journey time extension of around 30 minutes is to be expected, it was emphasized.
The Westbahn will also be increasing its services again. From October 10, it will run every half hour at 15 and 45 minutes from Vienna Westbahnhof. The journey time to St. Pölten will be extended by 23 minutes. The direct connections from Salzburg to Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Munich will continue to be offered in full.
Despite the extended service on the western route, certain long-distance connections such as IC courses or D trains will continue to be canceled. The connection to Germany with the ICE is still available. However, a change in Linz is necessary for most journeys. Traffic to Vienna Airport in Schwechat is also affected by restrictions. From next Thursday, a shuttle service with trains every 30 minutes from Vienna Central Station will be set up, according to ÖBB.
SEV for commuters and schoolchildren
Commuters and schoolchildren can also hope for an improvement: In Lower Austria, the rail replacement service (SEV) with buses will be further optimized, Stock announced. Direct connections on the St. Pölten Hauptbahnhof - Tullnerfeld - Tulln route will be increased during rush hour.
The S50 and S40 lines will be partially or fully operated by SEV. From October 10, the S50 will run every 15 minutes (currently 30 minutes) on the Unter-Purkersdorf - Wien Hütteldorf section. The S80 line (Vienna Central Station - Vienna Hütteldorf) will be canceled until further notice.
According to ÖBB, 125 kilometers of track and 67 points are damaged on the section of the "new" western line opened in 2012 at a cost of 2.8 billion euros and affected by the flood disaster, with all point machines having to be replaced. In addition, 30 lifts, 34 switchgears and tunnel safety systems were also affected.
