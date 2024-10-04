Space for 1600 children
Educational campus combines teaching and leisure
School, kindergarten, music school and youth center under one roof: this is what Hinaysgasse in the 21st district has to offer. We took a look at the facility.
The city of Vienna is growing rapidly, and with it the need for modern educational facilities. To meet this need, a new educational campus was built on the site of the former Floridsdorf hospital, which opened its doors in September. What is special about this innovative project is that it combines a school, kindergarten, music school and youth center, creating a unique learning and leisure landscape.
On Friday, the "Krone" visited the new campus together with City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) to get an idea of the facilities. The enthusiasm of the pupils is palpable. Many of them previously had to learn in mobile classrooms at another school. Now they enjoy spacious, light-flooded rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology. There is also a spacious outdoor area that offers plenty of room for movement.
I am very proud that we are able to open our largest new educational facility in Floridsdorf this year.
Bildungsstadtrat Christoph Wiederkehr
The integrated youth center also impresses with its extensive range of activities. It not only serves as a social meeting place, but also offers young people a wide range of leisure activities. In addition to a disco, there is also a large kitchen with a bar, pool tables and a game of whack-a-mole - nothing is left to be desired here.
