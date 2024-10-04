Educational campus combines teaching and leisure

On Friday, the "Krone" visited the new campus together with City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) to get an idea of the facilities. The enthusiasm of the pupils is palpable. Many of them previously had to learn in mobile classrooms at another school. Now they enjoy spacious, light-flooded rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology. There is also a spacious outdoor area that offers plenty of room for movement.