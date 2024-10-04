Stage outfits too sexy?
Carpenter defies criticism of her revealing style
Sabrina Carpenter stands by the sexy stage outfits of her "Sweet n' Short" tour and is not fazed by critics. She has a confident answer for all those who find her look too revealing.
In an interview with "Time" magazine, the singer and actress said the following about the derogatory comments: "There are still mothers who have a very clear idea of how you should dress. My answer to that is simple: don't come to the show, and that's fine."
"Do what works for you"
The "Espresso" singer also gave an insight into her personal feelings on stage and spoke openly about her nervousness. "It's a shame that it's criticized at all, because honestly - it's the scariest thing ever to perform in front of so many people and pretend it's nothing." Carpenter added: "If the only thing that's going to help you is the way you dress, then you have to do what works for you."
Corsets and garters
Carpenter's eye-catching stage outfits consist of custom-made crystal corsets from Victoria's Secret, black lace catsuits from Patou, glittering skirts, garters, halter tops and high heels.
Dramatic opening
Her performance always begins with a towel wrapped around her, which she dramatically opens to reveal a glittering corset top with a kissing mouth - a tribute to her album cover. She also wears fishnet tights with embroidered, provocative messages such as "Taste me" and "I'm Working Late" to enhance the look.
Carpenter remains self-confident: for her, it's all about feeling comfortable in her own skin on stage and remaining authentic - despite the critical voices.
