Carpenter defies criticism of her revealing style

"Do what works for you"

The "Espresso" singer also gave an insight into her personal feelings on stage and spoke openly about her nervousness. "It's a shame that it's criticized at all, because honestly - it's the scariest thing ever to perform in front of so many people and pretend it's nothing." Carpenter added: "If the only thing that's going to help you is the way you dress, then you have to do what works for you."