Hans Sigl in Linz
“Bergdoktor”: “Does anyone have a glasses cleaning cloth?”
The Linz Musiktheater was packed on Thursday evening when Hans Sigl took to the stage to show a completely new side of himself: He read stories to the curious audience. At the end: an encore and a mysterious letter. A wonderful evening, with plenty of "Bergdoktor" feeling, more courage wouldn't have hurt.
"Does anyone have a glasses cleaning cloth for me?" was one of the first sentences that Hans Sigl (55), better known as the "Bergdoktor", charmingly belted out to the packed Linz Musiktheater - and a cloth was promptly thrown. "Can I keep it?" he asked with a twinkle in his eye behind his glasses.
From then on, the humor ran wild, because Sigl not only found two favorites in the Linz audience, which he incorporated again and again, but he also switched adeptly from high language to dialect or rolled many a Wuchtl as a "mountain doctor" into the (coughing) rows. Unmistakable - the tone of Martin Gruber: "I just can't leave it alone!" and: "Everything will be fine!"
Homeopathic wisdom would be enough
In between, Sigl turned the pages of literature by Zweig and Bucay on the "Art of living without worries", the title of the evening. Well-dosed, not too much. In the second part, however, the good mood sank somewhat, as the selected fairy tales were all too wise. There really should have been more courage to try something new and unusual.
Punchlines right to the end
At the end, a lady handed over a letter and there was a humorous encore before the "Bergdoktor" took a selfie with pianist Katharina Königsfeld. Incidentally, she contributed a few etudes from Richard Clayderman's "Ballade pour Adeline" for fluency on the piano. There was plenty of room for improvement in terms of musical standards.
The acoustics in the hall were also problematic, as there was a reverb. When Sigl spouted out his punch lines, some people were overwhelmed by the reverberation.
Getting up close and personal with the "Bergdoktor" - but it will definitely be remembered fondly. Incidentally, the next TV season starts in January 2025.
