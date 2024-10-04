Red alert
More severe weather in Italy: red alert!
After the severe storms in Italy, the emergency services in individual regions are once again under pressure. Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Umbria are particularly affected. The river Lamone in the municipality of Traversara has already burst its banks - the emergency services are on alert.
The series of storms does not seem to be abating: Several regions in Italy are affected by heavy rainfall. In central Italy in particular, especially in Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Umbria, the emergency services are already taking initial precautions against possible severe flooding.
First evacuations
On Friday night, the Lamone River in the municipality of Traversara, not far from the Adriatic port city of Ravenna, burst its banks again. This case already occurred in the same place as on September 19, when the village was completely flooded, as Italian media reported.
The municipality reported that ground and upper floors in several other streets had to be evacuated. The civil defense issued a warning of the highest level for parts of Emilia Romagna. There are concerns that rivers and streams could burst their banks and cause flooding and landslides.
Highest warning level on the Adriatic coast
There was also heavy rainfall in other regions on the Adriatic coast, such as Veneto and Apulia, where an increased warning level applies. It also rained heavily in other regions such as Tuscany, the Marche and Lazio. Traffic in the capital Rome came to a standstill on Thursday evening due to heavy rainfall.
The Emilia Romagna region in northern Italy had already been hit by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in mid-September. Thousands of people were evacuated. The water flooded entire fields and the damage to property amounted to several billion euros. In May 2023, 17 people had already lost their lives in severe storms in the region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.