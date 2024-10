30 km/h restriction was invalid for 128 km/h speeders

Unexpected twist in the case of the 28-year-old Timelkamer who had to hand in his car in Neukirchen an der Vöckla because he had been clocked at 128 km/h in a 30 km/h zone. The auction was off the table anyway, as the Mercedes E-Class AGM belongs to the North Macedonian's dad. But now the lead-footed driver will get away with little or no fine. As it turned out, he would have been allowed to drive at 100 km/h anyway.