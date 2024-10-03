This is what fun on the slopes will cost this winter

Hinterstoder opens first

Hinterstoder is leading the way this year with the opening on November 30th. The other three will follow the following week. While the Snow & Fun Card resorts continue to charge fixed prices, Hinterstoder and Hochficht have, as reported, dynamic prices for the first time this year, which depend on several factors such as weather forecast, day of the week, demand and date of purchase. But the same applies this year: if you want to ski, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pockets than last year.