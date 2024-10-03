Less inflation
This is what fun on the slopes will cost this winter
Less sharp increases in energy costs and investments in climate-neutral energy ensure significantly lower price increases than last year. The Snow & Fun Card, which had already been declared dead, is back at a lower price: instead of Hochficht, Hinterstoder and Wurzeralm, Kasberg is now included.
Now it's back after all: after it was said that the Snow & Fun Card was history, it is still available, albeit in a slightly slimmed-down version: instead of Hinterstoder, Wurzeralm and Hochficht, Kasberg will be included in this ticket from the 2024/25 winter season, as Rupert Schiefer from Bergbahnen Dachstein Salzkammergut and Fritz Drack from the Kasberg ski area announced on Thursday.
Ticket now cheaper
The Kasberg is now not without a ski association after previously refusing to join the SunnyCard (in Upper Austria: Hochficht, Hinterstoder and Wurzeralm). Because these three ski areas are no longer part of the Snow & Fun Card, it is cheaper than before and can be purchased from today, October 3rd.
An increase in prices is necessary due to the rise in energy costs, inflation and the costs for our employees, but this year it is very moderate at 4 to 4.5 percent.
Rupert Schiefer, Bergbahnen Dachstein Salzkammergut
Optimism for the ski season
After an increase in guests of 2.9% between January and July 2024 and the early snowfall in September, operators are optimistic about the winter season. The focus this year is on avoiding waste. For example, each snow groomer can now determine the exact snow depth and distribute the snow evenly accordingly. In addition, the lifts and cable cars on the Grünberg and in the Dachstein West area will be operated almost climate-neutrally thanks to a large-scale PV expansion.
Less inflation than before
This is another reason why ticket prices in the Dachstein West ski area have only risen by four to four and a half percent compared to the previous year. Last year, skiing across all ski areas was seven to ten percent more expensive than in 2022.
The Kasberg would otherwise have been all alone, which would not have been good. Families and ski clubs in particular benefit from the fact that the Snow & Fun Card is available again.
Fritz Drack, Familienskigebiet Kasberg
Hinterstoder opens first
Hinterstoder is leading the way this year with the opening on November 30th. The other three will follow the following week. While the Snow & Fun Card resorts continue to charge fixed prices, Hinterstoder and Hochficht have, as reported, dynamic prices for the first time this year, which depend on several factors such as weather forecast, day of the week, demand and date of purchase. But the same applies this year: if you want to ski, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pockets than last year.
