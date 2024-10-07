“Krone” brings Simply Red to the Wiener Stadthalle

With a skillful mix of well-chosen cover versions and outstanding self-written songs, Simply Red have cemented their cult status over the last few decades. Even a temporary hiatus between 2010 and 2015 did not cause the band to lose their footing. They now have 13 studio albums, ten top 10 singles in the British charts, two Brit Awards, three Grammy nominations and more than 50 million albums sold. This does not include their ground-breaking live shows, which have thrilled audiences of millions across the globe. Simply Red last impressed in Vienna in December 2023 - you can look forward to a particularly colorful evening when they return.