Soul legends
“Krone” brings Simply Red to the Wiener Stadthalle
40 years after the band was founded, Simply Red are going on a major tour. In 2025, they will also be coming to Vienna for a "Krone" concert and will perform all the hits from their impressive career. Soul/pop fireworks are guaranteed.
You have to celebrate the festivals as they fall. When Simply Red come to the Wiener Stadthalle for an exclusive "Krone" concert on November 5, 2025, they will be celebrating their 40th birthday. With their first album "Picture Book" and immortal hits such as "Holding Back The Years", "Money's Too Tight (To Mention)" and "Heaven", the Brits played their way to the top of the charts and packed halls.
With a fine blade
Led by the charismatic Mick Hucknall, the collective from industrially cool Manchester celebrated the fine edge right from the start. The "blue-eyed soul", which was mixed with delicate pop and partial funk borrowings, put a new flavor on the musical map.
With a skillful mix of well-chosen cover versions and outstanding self-written songs, Simply Red have cemented their cult status over the last few decades. Even a temporary hiatus between 2010 and 2015 did not cause the band to lose their footing. They now have 13 studio albums, ten top 10 singles in the British charts, two Brit Awards, three Grammy nominations and more than 50 million albums sold. This does not include their ground-breaking live shows, which have thrilled audiences of millions across the globe. Simply Red last impressed in Vienna in December 2023 - you can look forward to a particularly colorful evening when they return.
From punk to soul
"I already loved music and when punk came to Manchester, I was hooked," Hucknall told the Krone in an interview, "I just had to be in a band. For five years, I didn't have a shred of success. Then I put Simply Red together and a little later we were known all over the world." And who knows? Maybe Hucknall and Co. will even have a new studio album in the bag after "Time" (2023) ...
Pre-sale start
Simply Red will be playing at the Wiener Stadthalle on November 5, 2025. Tickets go on sale at www.oeticket.com on Friday, October 11, at 10 am.
