City sees need for action in visit accompaniment

Visiting café as a short-term aid facility

In order to provide a short-term remedy, the city of Salzburg has set up the "Mitju" visiting café on a voluntary basis. This gives at least some families the opportunity to make use of professionally supervised visiting support. City Councillor Brandner commented: "Children should not have to go months without contact with a parent. We have created a solution with the 'Mitju' visiting café, but this can only be a temporary solution. The state is called upon to exercise its responsibility and take action. The welfare of the children must come first."