

Prosecutor: Trump should pay for his "private crimes"

The document - parts of which have been redacted - has now been published after the judge in charge, Tanya Chutkan, decided to make it accessible to the public. Smith's team argues that Trump should be tried "like any other citizen" for his "private crimes". The prosecutors explain why Trump should not be immune from prosecution in the case, relying on witness testimony, social media posts and direct statements by Trump, among other things.