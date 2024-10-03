He didn't care about his vice
The storming of the Capitol in early 2021 and the role of former US President Donald Trump continues to occupy the courts. An explosive court document has now been published. According to the document, Trump apparently didn't care that his vice president Mike Pence was in danger during the incident. He asked: "So what?" when he learned of Pence's predicament.
The newly published documents provide a detailed insight into the election manipulation allegations against former US President Donald Trump. In it, special investigator Jack Smith accuses the Republican of having committed criminal offenses in the fight to retain power after losing the 2020 presidential election.
Twittender Trump was unimpressed by Pence's situation
As the Washington Post reported, investigators also reconstructed what happened behind the scenes when the angry, brutal mob stormed the Capitol. An employee of Trump's had rushed into his dining room, where the president-elect had watched the events on television and tweeted. The staff member had explained to Trump that security measures had been taken because Pence, who was in the Capitol, was in danger.
According to the newly released documents, Trump was unimpressed. "The defendant looked at him and just said: 'So what?" the filing states.
Trump is also said to have deliberately lied to Pence
"With his accomplices, the defendant launched a series of increasingly desperate schemes to overturn the legitimate election results in seven states that he had lost," the 165-page document continues. According to the document, Trump deliberately lied to the public, election authorities and his own Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump was indicted at federal level
The document is linked to the violent storming of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, when Trump is said to have deliberately incited his supporters to prevent Democrat Joe Biden's election victory from being confirmed. As a result of these events, he was indicted on federal charges in the capital Washington.
Trump on indictment: "Political witch hunt"
The indictment was reissued after the US Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump enjoys immunity for certain official acts. This decision forced Special Prosecutor Smith to adapt the allegations against Trump accordingly in order to move the proceedings forward. The ex-president and current Republican presidential candidate has pleaded not guilty and described the charges as a "political witch hunt".
Prosecutor: Trump should pay for his "private crimes"
The document - parts of which have been redacted - has now been published after the judge in charge, Tanya Chutkan, decided to make it accessible to the public. Smith's team argues that Trump should be tried "like any other citizen" for his "private crimes". The prosecutors explain why Trump should not be immune from prosecution in the case, relying on witness testimony, social media posts and direct statements by Trump, among other things.
