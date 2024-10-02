Female biker (20) injured in accident – witnesses wanted

At around 11.15 a.m. on Monday, a learner motorcyclist from Salzburg was following her driving instructor on the Hallwanger Landesstraße in the direction of Hallwang. In the first sharp left-hand bend after Elixhausen, a black car came towards the woman from Salzburg. According to the 20-year-old, the driver of the car drove her vehicle across the middle of the road onto the other side of the road. The woman from Salzburg therefore swerved and crashed on the embankment. The driver continued in the direction of Elixhausen.