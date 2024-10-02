Hit and run
Female biker (20) injured in accident – witnesses wanted
During a driving lesson on the Hallwanger Landesstraße, a female motorcyclist had to swerve out of the way of a car on Monday morning. She was seriously injured. The police are appealing for information from possible witnesses or the driver of the car.
At around 11.15 a.m. on Monday, a learner motorcyclist from Salzburg was following her driving instructor on the Hallwanger Landesstraße in the direction of Hallwang. In the first sharp left-hand bend after Elixhausen, a black car came towards the woman from Salzburg. According to the 20-year-old, the driver of the car drove her vehicle across the middle of the road onto the other side of the road. The woman from Salzburg therefore swerved and crashed on the embankment. The driver continued in the direction of Elixhausen.
Driving instructor noticed the accident
The driving instructor in front turned his motorcycle around shortly afterwards when he noticed that the learner driver was no longer following him. He immediately set the rescue chain in motion. The 20-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
According to the police investigation so far, it is likely that the vehicle that was driving from Hallwang Tiefenbach in the direction of Elixhausen at the time was a black VW Golf 7 or a black Alfa Romeo 147.
The police are asking anyone who can provide information about the circumstances of the accident or about the driver of the car in question to contact the Eugendorf police station on 059 133 - 5113 or any other police station.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
