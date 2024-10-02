"The answer is no"
Biden against attack on Iranian nuclear facilities
Following the Iranian missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden publicly opposes a possible retaliatory strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, Tehran has warned Washington not to interfere in the conflict - otherwise there could be dire consequences.
"The answer is no," said Biden on Wednesday in response to a question about a possible retaliatory strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. The Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack on Tuesday evening must be "proportionate", the US President added. At the same time, he announced new sanctions against Iran and said that he would "soon" speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Major differences of opinion
There have been major differences of opinion between Israel and the USA for months regarding solution strategies in the conflict with the terrorist organization Hamas and its allies. While the USA was trying to reach a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in the Iranian capital Tehran, but the USA is still firmly on Israel's side militarily and helped to defend against the Iranian rocket attack on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Biden sharply criticized Iran. The latter had "completely lost its course". US Secretary of State Kurt Campbell emphasized on Wednesday that Washington would coordinate any response to the Iranian attack with Israel.
Iran attacked Israel with dozens of missiles on Tuesday evening - for the second time after firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in April. According to the Israeli army, "a large number" of the approximately 180 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted. According to the Israeli military on Wednesday, several air bases were also hit. However, no infrastructure was damaged.
Israel plans "significant retaliation"
According to a media report, Israel will now respond with a "significant retaliation" within the next few days. Oil facilities in Iran and other strategic locations could be targeted, the US news portal Axios reported, citing Israeli officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already announced revenge. "Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said, according to his office.
The Iranian attack on Israel on Tuesday:
Israeli ex-prime minister Naftali Bennett called for the destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities. "We must act now to destroy Iran's nuclear program and its central energy facilities and mortally wound this terrorist regime," Bennett said on X on Wednesday. There is now justification for such an operation, he added. "Now that Hezbollah and Hamas are paralyzed, Iran is exposed."
Iran threatens tough response
Iran, meanwhile, warned the USA against intervening in the conflict. "We have warned (...) the US forces to stay out of this matter and not to intervene," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television. Otherwise, the US army would "have to expect a harsh response from us". The chief diplomat added that the message had been sent via the Swiss embassy in Tehran. Washington and Tehran have not maintained direct diplomatic relations for decades following the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.
