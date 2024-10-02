Biden against attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Iran threatens tough response

Iran, meanwhile, warned the USA against intervening in the conflict. "We have warned (...) the US forces to stay out of this matter and not to intervene," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television. Otherwise, the US army would "have to expect a harsh response from us". The chief diplomat added that the message had been sent via the Swiss embassy in Tehran. Washington and Tehran have not maintained direct diplomatic relations for decades following the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.