Homeless man strangled boy: entire neighborhood in turmoil

Attack probably not an isolated case

The Hungarian is also no stranger to the district council. The parish council of the Dornbach parish and the Vienna Social Fund are taking care of the homeless man. With moderate success, it seems, because the attack on the pupil is not an isolated incident. Recently, he is said to have chased after a jogger for no reason and punched her in the face. The waters are running high in the neighborhood. "Does something worse have to happen before someone does something?" is an old adage that is already being stretched.