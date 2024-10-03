The police investigate
Homeless man strangled boy: entire neighborhood in turmoil
For some time now, a 34-year-old in Vienna's Hernals district has been causing more than just discomfort - now the Hungarian is being investigated for attempted grievous bodily harm. He is said to have strangled a schoolboy and punched a jogger.
The unruly man has already attracted a lot of attention in the past. The fact that he allegedly threw pebbles indiscriminately at passers-by is just the tip of the iceberg. The police are now investigating the 34-year-old, who hangs around Rupertusplatz in Neuwaldegg and also lives there. Recently, he literally went for the throat of a 13-year-old boy. The pupil's father pressed charges.
Police are aware of the incident
In the Waldegghofgasse area, the Hungarian is said to have attacked the boy on a park bench and choked him tightly. The police confirmed the incident, but their hands are tied: "The city police command is aware of the circumstances of the suspect. There has been and continues to be constant communication with other agencies in order to examine and subsequently take further legal measures", according to the provincial police directorate.
Attack probably not an isolated case
The Hungarian is also no stranger to the district council. The parish council of the Dornbach parish and the Vienna Social Fund are taking care of the homeless man. With moderate success, it seems, because the attack on the pupil is not an isolated incident. Recently, he is said to have chased after a jogger for no reason and punched her in the face. The waters are running high in the neighborhood. "Does something worse have to happen before someone does something?" is an old adage that is already being stretched.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.