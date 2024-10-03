Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Troublesome problem solving

Couple should pay ORF twice because of door number

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 09:00

The ORF household tax has now caused a lot of trouble for two pensioners from Wels. The couple should have paid twice by mistake and wanted to clear up this error. However, despite several attempts, they were unable to reach anyone on the hotline of the ORF contribution office (OBS).

0 Kommentare

The household fee, which is supposed to finance the ORF, has been in place since January 1st - and customers keep reporting problems. For example, Rudolf D. (71) and his partner, with whom he has lived in Wels for many years. "I paid the household tax well, but suddenly my partner also received a bill," says the pensioner.

Hotline cannot be reached
And then what is currently happening to some customers happened, as calls and emails to the "Krone" editorial team prove. They describe how extremely difficult it is to get through to the hotline. Online help is said not to be an option for many - mostly older customers. Rudolf D. tried again and again - without success. Finally, the ORF contribution office (OBS) sent a reminder.

Even sent a death certificate
Rudolf D. had even sent the death certificate of his wife, who died 34 years ago, because he thought that the problem was related to this.

The "Krone" contacted the OBS to find a solution for the man from Wels and his partner. The dilemma was apparently due to the fact that the inventory number did not include a door number, but the partner's registration form did. This should have solved the problem.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Gerald Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf