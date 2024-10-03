Troublesome problem solving
Couple should pay ORF twice because of door number
The ORF household tax has now caused a lot of trouble for two pensioners from Wels. The couple should have paid twice by mistake and wanted to clear up this error. However, despite several attempts, they were unable to reach anyone on the hotline of the ORF contribution office (OBS).
The household fee, which is supposed to finance the ORF, has been in place since January 1st - and customers keep reporting problems. For example, Rudolf D. (71) and his partner, with whom he has lived in Wels for many years. "I paid the household tax well, but suddenly my partner also received a bill," says the pensioner.
Hotline cannot be reached
And then what is currently happening to some customers happened, as calls and emails to the "Krone" editorial team prove. They describe how extremely difficult it is to get through to the hotline. Online help is said not to be an option for many - mostly older customers. Rudolf D. tried again and again - without success. Finally, the ORF contribution office (OBS) sent a reminder.
Even sent a death certificate
Rudolf D. had even sent the death certificate of his wife, who died 34 years ago, because he thought that the problem was related to this.
The "Krone" contacted the OBS to find a solution for the man from Wels and his partner. The dilemma was apparently due to the fact that the inventory number did not include a door number, but the partner's registration form did. This should have solved the problem.
