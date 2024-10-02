Graz lawyer explains:
Why fake emergency calls can be very expensive
Bomb threats at train stations in Graz and Linz have led to large-scale police operations in recent days. Fortunately, no explosive devices were found. However, there are apparently people who enjoy playing on the fears of others. This behavior not only has criminal consequences, it can also be really expensive, explains lawyer Christoph Rappold.
On Monday evening, everything came to a standstill at Graz Central Station and Ostbahnhof after the police received a bomb threat by email. "No matter how much it looks like a joke email, the safety of the people has priority," explains the Styrian police spokesman about the evacuation.
Less than 24 hours later, a large-scale operation followed in Linz, Upper Austria: here too, a bomb threat was received directly by the regional police headquarters by email. It announced that a bomb would be detonated at Linz Central Station at 4 pm.
"Take threats very seriously"
"A connection cannot be ruled out", says Fulya Öncel from the police in Upper Austria. "Both threats came via email. We are now looking at email addresses, IP addresses, etc. The investigations are in full swing, we always take threats like this very seriously."
Time and again, public buildings such as airports, train stations and schools are terrorized by fake bomb threats. The perpetrators seldom consider the rattling consequences of such threats.
"Krone": What offense does a bomb threat constitute?
Christoph Rappold: A bomb threat can fulfill various criteria, such as a "dangerous threat". However, if the population or at least a larger group of people are put in fear and unrest by a dangerous threat, the act can also fall under the criminal provision of "land compulsion".
Does it make a difference how many people are threatened?
The number of people threatened is relevant insofar as a smaller number constitutes a dangerous threat with a penalty of up to three years imprisonment. However, if the population or a larger group of people are threatened, the threat of land compulsion is punishable with a penalty of six months to five years, and even up to ten years if a larger number of people are killed.
What happens if the threat turns out to be fake?
If - as in most cases - the bomb threat turns out to be a fake, it is a criminal offense of "faking a punishable act", which is only punishable by a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine.
How much can such an evacuation operation cost?
Operations involving sniffer dogs and bomb detection or defusing equipment can cost tens of thousands of euros, depending on the effort involved.
Who pays if the perpetrator is still a minor?
If the parents are not responsible for any breach of supervision - for example, because the minor is already known for such "pranks" - the costs are borne by the taxpayer. In the case of minors capable of committing an offense, i.e. from the age of 14, the costs are charged to them. But the recoverability is another question...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.