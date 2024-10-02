Vorteilswelt
Woman raped?

Serious allegations against high-ranking diplomat

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 11:34

In May 2023, a woman accused a 42-year-old diplomat of forcing her to have sex. The bargaining chip: the passport for her young son. In court in Vienna, however, little remains of the rape allegations. Nevertheless, the man's career is over ...

He once occupied the second-highest position in an embassy in Vienna and was a candidate for the position of ambassador. Now the former high-ranking diplomat is sitting in the Vienna Landl and is facing serious allegations of rape. At the beginning of 2023, the 42-year-old allegedly forced a woman who had applied for a passport for her son to have sex.

"We had private contact"
"He said he would only give me the document if I slept with him," the alleged victim testified to the police. The accused had invited her to his apartment, pushed her onto the bed and then raped her - according to the accusation.

So an investigation was launched. "He voluntarily waived his immunity in order to face the proceedings. Diplomats are actually free to act as fools," explains his defense lawyer Mirsad Musliu and announces that his client will not plead guilty. The defendant affirms: "We had private contact - even about hot topics." During one meeting, they had consensual sex.

Despite acquittal: "He's already burnt"
Even in court, the alleged victim was unable to describe the exact time or sequence of the accused act. The Senate therefore does not legally acquit the diplomat. Nevertheless, his career as an ambassador is over. "He has already been burned," says lawyer Musliu.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
