Automatically saved design

But why are such projects with young people so essential? The manager of the "Neusiedler See - Seewinkel" climate and energy model region, Robert Schitzhofer, explains why working with young people is so important: "The pupils of today are the customers, politicians and decision-makers of tomorrow," explains Schitzhofer. For them, climate and environmental protection must already be a matter of course. "What we still had to painstakingly learn should be completely normal for young people," explains the model region manager